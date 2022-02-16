Pioneer Q4 results -- production down, dividends through the roof

Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) reported Q4 results after the close, showing adjusted earnings of $4.58 in Q4, versus Street expectations for $3.87. Pioneer joins Devon (NYSE:DVN) and Continental (NYSE:CLR) in prioritizing shareholders over production growth:

Shareholder returns - declared a "base plus variable" dividend $3.78/s, providing shareholders with a ~6.8% forward yield, and announced a $4.0b repurchase plan, ~7.5% of current market cap.

Production - total production for 2022 was guided to 634kboe/d at the midpoint, versus Q4 results at 687kboe/d, down 7.5%.

Capex - Management guided to ~$3.5b of capital spending in 2022, ~flat with 2021 levels.

Pioneer CEO Sheffield provided encouragement to oil-market bulls in Q4 of last year, when the industry leader appeared on CNBC to say Pioneer would not grow production more than 5% (NYSEARCA:USO). The plan was, and appears to still be, to distribute cash flow to shareholders. With Pioneer planning for flat capex and lower production in 2022, the Company budget calls for more than $20/s in dividend payments next year. Flat production and sky-high shareholder returns are likely to be well received by shareholders and oil bulls alike.