Tronox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 misses by $0.04, revenue of $884M beats by $24.61M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:49 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Tronox press release (NYSE:TROX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $884M (+12.9% Y/Y) beats by $24.61M.
  • For FY2022, the company is reinstating its practice of providing annual guidance on the following metrics: 2022 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $1.025B-$1.125B; diluted EPS expected to be $3.02-$3.52; Adjusted diluted EPS expected to be $3.08-$3.59 vs. consensus of $2.86 ; Free cash flow over $400M.
  • For Q1 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be $230M-$245M.

  • Board intends to increase the annualized dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.40 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022

