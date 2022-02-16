Cisco raises quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.38, announces buyback
Feb. 16, 2022 4:52 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) declares $0.38/share quarterly dividend, 2.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.37.
- Forward yield 2.8%
- Payable April 27; for shareholders of record April 6; ex-div April 5.
- Cisco's board of directors has also approved a $15 billion increase to the authorization of the stock repurchase program. There is no fixed termination date for the repurchase program. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases including the additional authorization is approximately $18 billion.