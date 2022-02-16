10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is trading ~18% lower in the post-market on Wednesday after the company set its 2022 revenue guidance below Wall Street forecasts despite a strong revenue beat for Q4 2021.

Quarterly revenue jumped ~28% YoY to $143.5M after a rise in consumables revenue thanks to growth in the cumulative instruments sold. For the full year, revenue gained ~64% YoY to $490.5M.

Despite a decline in gross margin to ~81% from ~83% in the prior-year quarter, the net loss improved to $18.4M from $415.6M.

Full-year gross margin rose to ~85% from ~80% in 2020, and net loss contracted to ~$58.2M from $542.7M net loss in the prior year, which included $447.5M of in-process R&D expense.

The cash and cash equivalents dropped more than 10% YoY to $587.4M at the end of 2021.

"We firmly believe in the tremendous opportunity ahead, and we are incredibly excited about the ambitious product launches we have planned in 2022,” CEO Serge Saxonov noted ahead of the earnings call.

For 2022, 10x Genomics (TXG) projects $600M – $630M in revenue, indicating ~22% – ~28% YoY growth compared to ~65% YoY in the consensus.