Paymentus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $108.13M beats by $3.15M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:51 PM ETPaymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Paymentus press release (NYSE:PAY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $108.13M (+31.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
  • Shares +0.033%.
  • Paymentus expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be between $490 million and $495 million or 24% to 26% growth year-over-year.
  • Contribution profit is anticipated to be between $204 million and $206 million or 29% and 30% growth year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $28 million and $33 million, resulting in an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 14% to 16%.
