Marin Software stock surges 41% aftermarket on TikTok integration in platform

Megaphone Social Media Concept

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock surged 41% postmarket after the firm announced the ability to optimize TikTok ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform.
  • The integration with TikTok's Ad Manager gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their TikTok campaigns through machine learning and automation.
  • MarinOne platform unifies optimization tools and AI bidding with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the reach and impact of their TikTok marketing investment.
  • Advertisers can optimize their TikTok campaigns alongside other paid social campaigns as well as paid search, ecommerce, display, and app campaigns to help generate additional demand.
