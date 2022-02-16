Marin Software stock surges 41% aftermarket on TikTok integration in platform
Feb. 16, 2022 4:52 PM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock surged 41% postmarket after the firm announced the ability to optimize TikTok ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform.
- The integration with TikTok's Ad Manager gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their TikTok campaigns through machine learning and automation.
- MarinOne platform unifies optimization tools and AI bidding with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the reach and impact of their TikTok marketing investment.
- Advertisers can optimize their TikTok campaigns alongside other paid social campaigns as well as paid search, ecommerce, display, and app campaigns to help generate additional demand.