CyrusOne declares $0.52 dividend

Feb. 16, 2022 5:33 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) declares $0.52/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 2.31%
  • Payable April 8; for shareholders of record March 28; ex-div March 25.
  • The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the merger has not closed prior to the close of business on the record date.
  • On November 15, 2021, the company announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne. CyrusOne stockholders approved the Merger on February 1, 2022
