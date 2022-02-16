Update 5:15pm: Adds dividend detail from definitive merger agreement filing.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) rose 11% and closed at $25.80, above its announced $25/share sale to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) at least partly on some expectations that it could get a higher bid in its go-shop period.

"At a 3.5% apartment cap rate and a 5.5% retail cap rate, we estimate a value of $28ps - but that could be a stretch, taking everything into consideration," Truist analyst Michael Lewis wrote in a note earlier.

Lewis said expenses such as transaction/frictions costs or potential break-up fees also have to be taken into considering in a deal.

The "possibility of a higher offer can't be ruled out," Lewis wrote. "However, we believe Blackstone is a buyer well-positioned to acquire the apartment, retail, loan book and other assets all for cash."

Colliers analyst Barry Oxford said that while its possible a higher bid comes in, he believes the deal will ultimately close at $25/share.

APTS shares may have also traded through the deal price on expectation that a dividend will be paid before the deal close, according to traders. The company disclosed in its definitive merger agreement filing after the close that it can pay one dividend before the deal closes.

Blackstone is no stranger to apartment REIT deals and agreed to buy BlueRock Residential (NYSE:BRG) for $3.6B in December.

Oxford sees BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) as the next potential apartment REITs that could be acquisition targets. BRT shares rose 7%, while NXRT gained 5.4%.

