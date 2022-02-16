CyrusOne FFO of $0.97 misses by $0.06, revenue of $318.4M beats by $14.38M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:54 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • CyrusOne press release (NASDAQ:CONE): Q4 FFO of $0.97 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $318.4M (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $14.38M.
  • “We closed out 2021 with the strongest leasing quarter in the history of the company, with demand driven primarily by hyperscale customers across our U.S. markets, and we are well positioned for continued growth with a company-record quarter-end backlog totaling more than $175 million in annualized revenue,” said David Ferdman, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. “We are also excited to execute on our capital recycling initiative, further optimizing our portfolio as we redeploy capital into accretive developments across core markets with diverse hyperscale and enterprise demand in the U.S. and Europe.”
