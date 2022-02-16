Royal Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.14, revenue of $168.5M beats by $7.68M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:56 PM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Royal Gold press release (NASDAQ:RGLD): Q4 (December Quarter) Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $168.5M beats by $7.68M.
- Revenue of $168.5 million, operating cash flow of $118.9 million and earnings of $68.2 million, up 6%, 19% and 14%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.
- Repaid $100 million of revolving credit facility balance, ending the period debt free, with cash of $143.6 million and available liquidity of $1.2B.
- Outlook:
- Royal Gold expects to issue guidance for 2022 GEO sales, deprecitation, depletion and amortization expense, and effective tax rate during the second quarter of 2022.