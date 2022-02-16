CyrusOne wraps up 2021 with 'strongest leasing quarter' in its history
Feb. 16, 2022 5:00 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) finished 2021 with the "strongest leasing quarter in the history of the company," along with solid revenue growth.
- “We closed out 2021 with the strongest leasing quarter in the history of the company, with demand driven primarily by hyperscale customers across our U.S. markets, and we are well positioned for continued growth with a company-record quarter-end backlog totaling more than $175 million in annualized revenue,” said Interim President and CEO David Ferdman.
- Backlog of ~$177 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the fourth quarter. the company leased approximately 101 MW of power and 530,000 CSF in the fourth quarter, representing ~$8.7 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges.
- Q4 revenue of $318.4M topped the $304.02M consensus and jumped 19% over the same period a year ago.
- Q4 enterprise value was $14.96B, up from $13.08M in Q3.
- Q4 operating expenses of $320.2M jumped from $258.0M in the third quarter.
- Q4 deferred revenue and prepaid rents surged to $62.5M from $8.8M in the prior period.
- Previously, (Feb. 1) CyrusOne stockholder's approved a $15B acquisition by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners.