Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is 4.8% higher postmarket after its fourth-quarter earnings topped consensus with a double-digit revenue gain (to a new record) as robust product sales more than offset a dip in services.

Revenues grew 13% overall to $401.2 million, led by the product gains. Gross margin dipped to 37.2% from 27.6% a year ago, and 38% in the third quarter.

Operating margin fell year-over-year to 4.3% from 6.6%, but was up from Q3's 2.4%.

Net income fell to $5.7 million from a year-ago $16.7 million, but swung to a gain from Q3's net loss of $3 million.

"Q4 was a pivotal quarter for us. We achieved record revenue and bookings for the company, and exited the year with substantial backlog," says CEO David Heard.

Revenue breakout: Product, $317 million (up 18.6%); Services, $83.3 million (down 3.5%).

"While we expect the industry-wide supply chain challenges to remain intense through at least the first half of the year, we are focused on driving 8-12% revenue growth in 2022 and delivering on our longer-term target business model," Heard says.

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.