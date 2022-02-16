Paleo Resources appoints Matthew Milligan as CFO

Feb. 16, 2022 5:02 PM ETPaleo Resources, Inc. (PRIEF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Paleo Resources (OTCPK:PRIEF) appointed Matthew Milligan as CFO and comptroller, replacing Ngan Kim Vo, who has resigned.
  • Milligan served as CFO at a traditional oil and gas operator and driller for over 9 years.
  • PRIEF sold 5% of its working interest in its Joffre lease to EnergyFunders Yield Fund I GP for $400K, effective as of Dec. 1.
  • The sale is an arm’s length transaction. Proceeds will be used to complete the installation of the Joffre lease production facilities.
  • Continuous commercial production from the Joffre lease is expected to begin in Mar.
  • PRIEF's indirect U.S. subsidiary EnergyFunders launched 2 new funds - theBitcoin Discovery Fund I, which will exclusively invest in Bitcoin mining projects, and theWildcat Pioneer Fund I, which will invest in higher risk, higher reward oil and gas drilling projects.
  • EnergyFunders does not own equity interest in either fund but will earn a fund origination fee of 1-3% of the investment amount, annual fee of 2% of assets under management and a reversionary 20% revenue interest once fund investors recover initial investment plus a 15% internal rate of return.
  • Each new fund is targeting a $10M capital raise.
