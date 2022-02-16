Paleo Resources appoints Matthew Milligan as CFO
Feb. 16, 2022 5:02 PM ETPaleo Resources, Inc. (PRIEF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Paleo Resources (OTCPK:PRIEF) appointed Matthew Milligan as CFO and comptroller, replacing Ngan Kim Vo, who has resigned.
- Milligan served as CFO at a traditional oil and gas operator and driller for over 9 years.
- PRIEF sold 5% of its working interest in its Joffre lease to EnergyFunders Yield Fund I GP for $400K, effective as of Dec. 1.
- The sale is an arm’s length transaction. Proceeds will be used to complete the installation of the Joffre lease production facilities.
- Continuous commercial production from the Joffre lease is expected to begin in Mar.
- PRIEF's indirect U.S. subsidiary EnergyFunders launched 2 new funds - theBitcoin Discovery Fund I, which will exclusively invest in Bitcoin mining projects, and theWildcat Pioneer Fund I, which will invest in higher risk, higher reward oil and gas drilling projects.
- EnergyFunders does not own equity interest in either fund but will earn a fund origination fee of 1-3% of the investment amount, annual fee of 2% of assets under management and a reversionary 20% revenue interest once fund investors recover initial investment plus a 15% internal rate of return.
- Each new fund is targeting a $10M capital raise.