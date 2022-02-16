CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock is rising 2.8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the REIT announced plans to address 32 assets operated by tenants at risk of defaulting. Part of the plan involves moving into the behavioral health sector — addiction recovery centers, specifically.

Seeking to take advantage of a sellers' market, CareTrust (CTRE) is planning to pursue the sale, find new tenants for, or repurpose 32 of its assets, representing ~10% of contractual cash rent as a way to de-risk its portfolio.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have conducted ‘stress-test’ analyses of the portfolio and identified a handful of operators and properties that we believe pose an unacceptable risk of default as provider relief measures come to an end, said CTRE President and CEO Dave Sedgwick. "For these relationships and properties, we’ve decided to take advantage of the frothy sellers’ market and remove these cracks and the associated uncertainty from our foundation."

He also said behavioral health properties typically get higher rents and operate at better lease coverages than seniors housing. "We are cautiously optimistic about the opportunity to redevelop and repurpose assets into addiction recovery properties, which we believe would be a higher and better use for some of our real estate,” Sedgwick said.

Due to the company's new asset management plan, CareTrust (CTRE) is postponing 2022 guidance until it has made progress on the range of possibilities for proceeds and redeployment of that capital.

For Q4 2021, the company posted normalized FFO per share of $0.39, matching the average analyst estimate, vs. $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue of $49.7M topped the $48.7M consensus and rose from $44.1M a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

