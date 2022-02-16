Empire State Realty Trust FFO of $0.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $160.33M beats by $30.12M
Feb. 16, 2022 Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)
- Empire State Realty Trust press release (NYSE:ESRT): Q4 FFO of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $160.33M (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $30.12M.
- Same-Store Property Cash Net Operating Income (“NOI”) excluding lease termination fees was off 4.9% from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to a reduction in revenues caused by the termination of the lease with Global Brands Group in third quarter 2021 and decreased occupancy.
- Empire State Building Observatory revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 increased over 38% to $17.7 million, from $12.8 million in the third quarter 2021.
- Signed 34 new, renewal, and expansion leases, representing a total of 374,920 rentable square feet. This includes 24 leases totaling 293,477 rentable square feet in the Manhattan office portfolio.