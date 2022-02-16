Walker & Dunlop completes $66.2M sale of mixed-use property in Denver
Feb. 16, 2022 5:14 PM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) completed the $66.2M sale of The Lydian, a mixed-use property in Denver, Colorado.
- The Class A luxury building is comprised of 129 apartment units, ~8.2K sq. ft. of ground floor retail space and 14.5K sq. ft. of designated coworking office space.
- Cohen Rojas Capital Partners purchased the property.
- "The sale of the Lydian is indicative of a rebounding of Downtown Denver from COVID-19. Rent growth within the market is climbing higher than pre-pandemic levels," said Dan Woodward, managing director, WD.