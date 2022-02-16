Marathon Q4 results -- production down, buybacks through the roof

Marathon (NYSE:MRO) reported Q4 results after the close, posting adjusted net income of 77c per share versus street expectations for 56c. Similar to Devon (NYSE:DVN), Continental (NYSE:CLR) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), Marathon is prioritizing shareholder returns over production growth in 2022:

Shareholder returns - the Company repurchased 8% of shares outstanding in the past ~4 months, raised the base dividend 17% (~1% forward yield) and planned to continue executing on the Company's $1.7b repurchase authorization.

Production - Marathon is planning for zero production growth in 2022 when compared to 2021, a ~1% decrease from Q4 2021 levels.

Capex - the Company has budgeted for $1.2b in 2022 spend, a ~16% increase from 2021 levels.

Marathon CEO Lee Tillman noted in the release, "we are demonstrating that investors will get the first call on cash flow generation, as evidenced by the $1b of share repurchases since October and four consecutive increases to our quarterly base dividend." With more buybacks on fewer barrels produced, coming on the back of solid Q4 results, Marathon's release is likely to be well received by shareholders and oil-market bulls alike (NYSEARCA:USO).