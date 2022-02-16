iA Financial Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.01, revenue of C$5.98B

Feb. 16, 2022 5:21 PM ETiA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAFNF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • iA Financial press release (OTCPK:IAFNF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.01.
  • Revenue of C$5.98B (+32.3% Y/Y).
  • "2021 is certainly one of the strongest years in the Company's history, with record business growth in several business units and core ROE above guidance at 14.2%," commented Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group. "Today, driven by this momentum, we are very pleased to increase the core ROE target range for 2022 to 13% to 15%, one year earlier than previously announced. In 2021, the Company's book value grew by 12%, and this solid value creation is largely due to the superior client experience provided by our dedicated employees and distributors."
