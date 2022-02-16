With the COVID-19 pandemic easing in many parts of the country, many states are lifting indoor mask mandates. While the CDC hasn't done the same, some change may be imminent.

During a press briefing earlier Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the agency is reviewing its mask guidance, and is looking at basing it on a new metric: hospitalizations.

"We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer," Walensky said. "We are assessing the most important factors based on where we are in the pandemic and will soon put guidance in place that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals."

Present CDC mask guidance calls for wearing one in most indoor facilities.

On Tuesday, the 7-day average of new COVID cases per day was 136K. In mid-January, the figure stood at ~800K.

Also, ~85K people are hospitalized with COVID, down from a peak of 160K in January.

"We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen," Walensky said. "If and when we update our guidance, we will communicate that clearly."

Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Last month, the CDC said that respirator masks, such as N95s, offer the best protection.