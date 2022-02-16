Trupanion stock slides 8% after Q4 earnings miss consensus
Feb. 16, 2022 5:26 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock drops more than 8% in after-hours trading, Wednesday, following worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
- Meanwhile, Q4 revenue of $194.4M slightly beat the $193.09M consensus and jumped 36% from the same year-ago period.
- Q4 operating expenses were $36.27M, up from $26.72M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $3.5M compared with $2.2M in Q4 a year ago.
- Total pets enrolled in Q4 were 1.17M vs. 862.92K in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 pet acquisition expense of $78.64M jumped from $47.83M in Q4 2020.
- “In 2021, we added a record number of new pets while sustaining high-levels of retention, and maintaining scale in our subscription business," said Founder and CEO Darryl Rawlings. "As a result, we were able to grow the funds generated from our existing pets by 37% and deploy 56% more capital year-over-year to acquire new pets at strong internal rates of return,” he added.
- In 2020, Aflac took a 9% stake in Trupanion.