Trupanion stock slides 8% after Q4 earnings miss consensus

Feb. 16, 2022 5:26 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Veterinarian and Technician Managing Dog on Operating Table

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock drops more than 8% in after-hours trading, Wednesday, following worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
  • Meanwhile, Q4 revenue of $194.4M slightly beat the $193.09M consensus and jumped 36% from the same year-ago period.
  • Q4 operating expenses were $36.27M, up from $26.72M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $3.5M compared with $2.2M in Q4 a year ago.
  • Total pets enrolled in Q4 were 1.17M vs. 862.92K in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 pet acquisition expense of $78.64M jumped from $47.83M in Q4 2020.
  • “In 2021, we added a record number of new pets while sustaining high-levels of retention, and maintaining scale in our subscription business," said Founder and CEO Darryl Rawlings. "As a result, we were able to grow the funds generated from our existing pets by 37% and deploy 56% more capital year-over-year to acquire new pets at strong internal rates of return,” he added.
  • In 2020, Aflac took a 9% stake in Trupanion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.