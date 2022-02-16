Castle Island Ventures raises $250M to target crypto, web3 startups
Feb. 16, 2022 5:28 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Castle Island Ventures, a digital asset firm founded by Fidelity alumni Nic Carter and Matt Walsh, raised $250M, to invest in startups involved in creating monetary networks, financial services, and internet architecture such as web3, Bloomberg reported.
- The fundraising marks the four-year-old firm's largest ever. Investors in Castle Island Ventures III fund include asset managers, endowments, and family offices, the firm told Bloomberg. The company had previously raised $30M and $50M.
- The new investments will add to its portfolio that already holds Bitwise and BlockFi. The company will also seek to lead more series A rounds, in addition to pre-seeded stage investments, Walsh told Bloomberg.
