St. Joe, Electric Cart form JV for golf cart and LSV sales
Feb. 16, 2022 5:30 PM ETThe St. Joe Company (JOE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has established a joint venture with Electric Cart Company to bring golf cart and low speed vehicle (LSV) sales to two of its lifestyle shopping centers.
- Plans call for a sales and service location at Watersound West Bay Center adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community in Panama City Beach, Florida and a sales showroom at Watersound Town Center in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
- The ~11,000 sq. ft. Watersound West Bay Center dealership is expected to open later in 2022, while the Watersound Town Center showroom will likely open in 2023.
- Both locations plan to offer a wide variety of golf carts and LSVs from manufacturers such as Club Car, Evolutions, Garia, GEM, Pilotcar EV, Moke of America, Star EV, Tomberlin and Yamaha, among others.