St. Joe, Electric Cart form JV for golf cart and LSV sales

Feb. 16, 2022 5:30 PM ETThe St. Joe Company (JOE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Golf car with golf clubs and equipment stands on grass golf course with long shadow during golfing

peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

  • The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has established a joint venture with Electric Cart Company to bring golf cart and low speed vehicle (LSV) sales to two of its lifestyle shopping centers.
  • Plans call for a sales and service location at Watersound West Bay Center adjacent to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community in Panama City Beach, Florida and a sales showroom at Watersound Town Center in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
  • The ~11,000 sq. ft. Watersound West Bay Center dealership is expected to open later in 2022, while the Watersound Town Center showroom will likely open in 2023.
  • Both locations plan to offer a wide variety of golf carts and LSVs from manufacturers such as Club Car, Evolutions, Garia, GEM, Pilotcar EV, Moke of America, Star EV, Tomberlin and Yamaha, among others.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.