Stocks rebounded from an early slide to finish Wednesday's trading mixed, after the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting sparked a rally in the afternoon. Traders interpreted the minutes as lowering the chances of a 50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting.

While the general market came back from early losses, players in the digital advertising space remained substantially lower at the close. Changes to Android's privacy policies sent AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) substantially lower.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) also posted a dramatic decline on the session. A warning of slowing growth prompted a double-digit percentage slide.

Earnings news had a similar impact on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), which plunged to a new 52-week low as COVID disruptions and supply chain challenges ate into its latest financial figures.

On the other side of the ledger, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) expanded its value by more than a third following the release of stellar quarterly results. At the same time, Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) rallied to a new high after agreeing to be purchased.

Sector In Focus

Another move by a big-name company to limit the amount of data that can be gathered through smartphones sent stocks tied to the social media and digital advertising spaces sharply lower. The prospect of less ad tracking raised the possibility that these firms will have a harder time targeting marketing efforts.

The decline followed a decision by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) to change its privacy policies for its Android mobile device operating system. The steps limited the amount that apps can track data on their smartphones. The news follows a similar move last year by Apple, which also took steps that gave users more control over their data privacy.

AppLovin (APP) and Digital Turbine (APPS) were among the stocks most impacted by the news. Both dropped about 9%. PubMatic (PUBM) and Magnite (MGNI) each posted a decline of about 6%.

Standout Gainer

Upstart (UPST) skyrocketed by nearly 36% following the release of its latest financial figures -- results one analyst characterized as representing a "beast-mode quarter."

The AI lending platform announced Q4 earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The company also issued a strong forecast for Q1. At the same time, UPST announced a $400M stock repurchase program.

For its outlook, the firm projected Q1 revenue between $295M and $305M. Analysts had projected a figure of around $258M.

UPST climbed $38.90 to close at $148.01. The advance helped the stock make up a portion of the losses it has seen over the past few months.

After reaching a 52-week high of $401.49 in October, UPST has seen a dramatic downswing, bringing it to a close of $90.13 on Jan. 27 -- its lowest finish since March of 2021. With Wednesday's rally, the stock returned to levels last seen in late December.

Standout Loser

Shopify (SHOP) suffered a massive sell-off in the wake of its latest quarterly report. The stock dropped 16% after the company warned that the pandemic bump in demand is now fading, leading to the likelihood of slowing growth.

On the surface, SHOP had a solid earnings report. The company beat expectations with both its top and bottom lines, with revenue rising 41% to $1.38B.

However, looking ahead, the company moderated expectations for 2022, saying that its revenue growth rate will slow. This outlook follows an end of lockups and government spending, which accelerated e-commerce growth during the pandemic. The firm also saw a risk that inflation would cut into consumer spending.

SHOP recorded a decline on the session of $141.77, bringing the stock to a close of $746.85.

Shares had reached a 52-week high of $1,762.92 in November, but they saw constant selling pressure from that point into late January, eventually touching a 52-week low of $720. SHOP has held to a range lately, but Wednesday's slide brought it to its lowest close since June 2020.

Notable New High

A merger deal sparked a rally in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). The stock climbed 11% to record a fresh 52-week high.

APTS announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Blackstone's REIT. The purchase price for the deal is $25 per share in cash, or about $5.8B in total value.

APTS advanced $2.52 to close at $25.80 -- above the value of the BX deal. This finish also marked a new 52-week high.

Notable New Low

La-Z-Boy (LZB) plunged 17% and reached a new 52-week low after its latest financial figures showed the effects of supply chain issues and the lingering impact of COVID.

The furniture maker reported a quarterly profit that came in well below the amount predicted by market analysts. The earnings miss came despite revenue that climbed 22% from last year to reach a level of nearly $572M.

The company attributed the weak results in part to a shortage of component parts, which impacted its production schedule. Results were also hampered by COVID, which led to high rates of absenteeism in January.

LZB finished Wednesday's trading at $30.15, a decline of $6.29 on the day. With the retreat, the stock also set a fresh intraday 52-week low of $29.04.

Shares had reached a 52-week high of $46.74 in the first half of last year but sold off in June and July. The stock had traded in a range since then, with Wednesday's decline taking it below support levels and to its lowest mark since August of 2020.

For more of Wall Street's biggest movers, click over to SA's On The Move section.