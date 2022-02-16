Elastic resolves trademark infringement lawsuit with Amazon
Feb. 16, 2022 5:31 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)AMZNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) said it resolved its dispute with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the trademark infringement lawsuit related to the term “Elasticsearch”.
- Following this resolution, Amazon has begun removing the term Elasticsearch from various pages on its website as well as from its service names and related project names.
- ESTC initiated a lawsuit against Amazon for trademark infringement as the use of Elasticsearch in service name and related project names was creating confusion in the market.
- Earlier this year, ESTC changed the license of Elasticsearch and Kibana to help provide clarity to Elastic’s customers.