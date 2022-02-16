Univar Solutions gets exclusive distribution for certain products from COIM in US, Canada

Feb. 16, 2022 5:33 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) said it had become the exclusive distributor of Diexter-G, Isoexter and Hydroexter from COIM USA, in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Univar said COIM's polyester polyols and specialty resins are used to enhance the properties of coatings, adhesives and sealants (CAS) and will complement its existing CAS product lines.
  • "We're excited to enhance our already robust high-performance polyester and polyurethane technologies product line through our new collaboration with COIM," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president, CASE, Rubber and Plastic Additives for Univar Solutions.
