Forterra agrees to sell some assets to help address DOJ concerns on Quickrete deal

Feb. 16, 2022 5:33 PM ETForterra, Inc. (FRTA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Cemex mixer truck transporting cement to the construction site

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA), which agreed to a $24/share sale to Quickrete last February, said it agreed to sell some asset of Hydro Conduit to help satisfy DOJ antitrust concerns.
  • Hydro Conduit, which does business as Rinker Materials, plans to sell certain assets and liabilities to Oldcastle Infrastructure, according to an 8-K filing. The sale includes three reinforced concrete pipe plants located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
  • Consummation of the asset sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, the consummation of the Merger and approval by the DOJ.
  • Forterra (FRTA) shares rose 2.1% in regular trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.