Forterra agrees to sell some assets to help address DOJ concerns on Quickrete deal
Feb. 16, 2022 5:33 PM ETForterra, Inc. (FRTA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA), which agreed to a $24/share sale to Quickrete last February, said it agreed to sell some asset of Hydro Conduit to help satisfy DOJ antitrust concerns.
- Hydro Conduit, which does business as Rinker Materials, plans to sell certain assets and liabilities to Oldcastle Infrastructure, according to an 8-K filing. The sale includes three reinforced concrete pipe plants located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
- Consummation of the asset sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, the consummation of the Merger and approval by the DOJ.
- Forterra (FRTA) shares rose 2.1% in regular trading.