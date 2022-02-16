Nutrien raises quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.48, plans to repurchase 10% of public float
Feb. 16, 2022 5:38 PM ETNTRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) declares $0.48/share quarterly dividend, 4.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.46.
- Forward yield 2.56%
- Payable April 14; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
- The board also approved the purchase of up to ten percent of the public float of common shares over a one-year period through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Any purchases will commence following the expiration of our current NCIB on February 28, 2022.