Spotify acquires podcast tech companies Podsights, Chartable
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is keeping up a drumbeat of acquisitions in the podcast space, with deals for two technology companies: Podsights and Chartable.
- The annual digital audio advertising revenue market is expected to grow to nearly $8 billion by 2025, with about $2.7 billion of that for podcast advertising alone, according to eMarketer.
- "We believe the next step to unlocking this growth is demonstrating audio advertising’s impact through innovations in measurement and attribution for advertisers and audience insights for publishers," the company says.
- Podsights is a podcast advertising measurement service that Spotify says will solve the pain point of measurement and attribution, helping advertisers understand how podcast ads drive relevant action.
- Chartable, meanwhile, is an analytics platform that helps publishers grow audiences through promotional attribution and audience insight. It will enhance tools that Spotify acquired in its acquisition of Megaphone.