Spotify acquires podcast tech companies Podsights, Chartable

Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Music Streaming Service Spotify Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is keeping up a drumbeat of acquisitions in the podcast space, with deals for two technology companies: Podsights and Chartable.
  • The annual digital audio advertising revenue market is expected to grow to nearly $8 billion by 2025, with about $2.7 billion of that for podcast advertising alone, according to eMarketer.
  • "We believe the next step to unlocking this growth is demonstrating audio advertising’s impact through innovations in measurement and attribution for advertisers and audience insights for publishers," the company says.
  • Podsights is a podcast advertising measurement service that Spotify says will solve the pain point of measurement and attribution, helping advertisers understand how podcast ads drive relevant action.
  • Chartable, meanwhile, is an analytics platform that helps publishers grow audiences through promotional attribution and audience insight. It will enhance tools that Spotify acquired in its acquisition of Megaphone.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.