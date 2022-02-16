Star Bulk Carriers Non-GAAP EPS of $2.96 beats by $0.44, revenue of $499.86M beats by $122.6M
Feb. 16, 2022 5:42 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Star Bulk Carriers press release (NASDAQ:SBLK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.96 beats by $0.44.
- Revenue of $499.86M (+168.7% Y/Y) beats by $122.6M.
- CEO comment: "We remain optimistic about the prospects of the dry bulk markets due to promising supply and demand balance for the coming years. Upcoming environmental regulations and continued global economic growth create a favorable picture for the future of the industry. Star Bulk, has built a solid platform and remains well positioned to take advantage of such continued positive dynamics and reward its shareholders over the long term.”