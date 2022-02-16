Star Bulk Carriers Non-GAAP EPS of $2.96 beats by $0.44, revenue of $499.86M beats by $122.6M

Feb. 16, 2022 5:42 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Star Bulk Carriers press release (NASDAQ:SBLK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.96 beats by $0.44.
  • Revenue of $499.86M (+168.7% Y/Y) beats by $122.6M.
  • CEO comment: "We remain optimistic about the prospects of the dry bulk markets due to promising supply and demand balance for the coming years. Upcoming environmental regulations and continued global economic growth create a favorable picture for the future of the industry. Star Bulk, has built a solid platform and remains well positioned to take advantage of such continued positive dynamics and reward its shareholders over the long term.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.