Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +3.6% post-market after routing Q4 revenue expectations and reporting $2.81B in adjusted EBITDA, above the $2.81B for the same period last year and ahead of the $2.76B analyst consensus estimate.

Energy Transfer said the improved results mostly were driven by increased natural gas liquids transportation and export volumes, higher realized commodity prices and the Enable acquisition; the company's NGL business also posted record transportation and fractionation volumes in Q4.

Q4 distributable cash flow was $1.6B, compared to $1.36B in the year-earlier quarter; for the full year, Energy Transfer said it cut its existing long-term debt by ~$6.3B.

Growth capital spending in FY 2021 totaled $1.4B, which was $200M less than expected due to project deferrals into 2022.

Energy Transfer updates its 2022 capex outlook as a result of the recently closed Enable acquisition and growing demand for midstream infrastructure, seeing 2022 growth capex of $1.6B-$1.9B, which includes the addition of several new capital projects expected to be completed by year-end, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $11.8B-$12.2B.

Energy Transfer said it is evaluating a new Permian Basin natural gas takeaway project that would use existing assets and a new pipeline to connect Permian supply to markets along the Gulf Coast.

Construction of the final phase of the Mariner East project has been completed, and commissioning is in progress; work has started on the Gulf Run Pipeline project, which will provide gas transportation between the Haynesville shale basin and the Gulf Coast, with completion expected by year-end.

Energy Transfer also said it will evaluate potential increases to distributions on a quarterly basis, with the "top priority" of returning quarterly distributions to the previous level of $0.305/unit, or $1.22 annualized; in January, it raised the quarterly payout by 15% to $0.175/unit.