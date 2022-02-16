Roku exploring making its own televisions - report
Feb. 16, 2022 5:46 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is exploring a plan where it would manufacture its own television sets, Insider reports.
- That's based on a focus group that this month reportedly showed a number of models with different features, sizes and price points.
- That comes as Roku's OEM television partners struggle with supply-chain issues that are limiting TVs going to market. Roku has had manufacturing televisions on its roadmap for more than year, though, according to the report.
- Roku's operating system is currently the top smart-TV OS in the United States, and the company licenses it to various manufacturers selling sets under Roku's brand.
- After hours: ROKU -0.4%.