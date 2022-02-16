Roku exploring making its own televisions - report

Feb. 16, 2022 5:46 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Front left view of a Roku box on a white background

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is exploring a plan where it would manufacture its own television sets, Insider reports.
  • That's based on a focus group that this month reportedly showed a number of models with different features, sizes and price points.
  • That comes as Roku's OEM television partners struggle with supply-chain issues that are limiting TVs going to market. Roku has had manufacturing televisions on its roadmap for more than year, though, according to the report.
  • Roku's operating system is currently the top smart-TV OS in the United States, and the company licenses it to various manufacturers selling sets under Roku's brand.
  • After hours: ROKU -0.4%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.