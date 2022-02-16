Nutrien Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.09, revenue of $7.27B beats by $710M

Feb. 16, 2022 5:49 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Nutrien press release (NYSE:NTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $7.27B (+79.5% Y/Y) beats by $710M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5B.
  • 2022 Guidance:
  • adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10.0 to $11.2 billion and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings guidance of $10.20 to $11.80 per share.
  • Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate a minimum of $2 billion to share repurchases in 2022 on a balanced cadence throughout the year.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $9.53
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $30.46B.
