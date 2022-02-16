Antero Q4 results -- misses in Q4, but plans pivot to buybacks in 2022

Feb. 16, 2022 6:02 PM ETARBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Oil pump on background of US dollar and RMB,

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Antero (NYSE:AR) reported earnings after the close, posting 46c/s in adjusted net income versus street expectations of 64c. Management also provided a shareholder return plan, and released 2022 guidance:

  • Shareholder returns - initiated $1.0b repurchase program (16% of market cap), and plans to return 25-50% of free cash flow to shareholders going forward (2021 free cash flow of $849m would result in ~5% buyback under new scheme).
  • Capex - drilling and completion capital is budgeted at $675-700m, a 5% increase when compared to 2021 levels.
  • Production - 2022 production was guided to 3.3bcfe/d (midpoint), and is ~flat with 2021 levels.

Management plans to generate ~$1.6b of free cash flow at strip commodity prices, which would allow the Company to repurchase ~10% of shares at current prices. Marking its second year of maintenance capital, and having hit debt reduction targets, Antero (AR) is yet another E&P shifting its focus to shareholder returns.

