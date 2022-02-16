Ribbon, Infosys team to provide IT managed services offering
Feb. 16, 2022 6:08 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), INFYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is collaborating with Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to deliver an integrated IT Managed Services offering to global enterprises.
- The companies said the integrated solution enables global enterprises to seamlessly migrate from legacy on-premise PBX communications systems to Microsoft Teams Phone System Direct Routing in all geographic regions.
- Ribbon's Microsoft-certified Core and Edge Session Border Controllers (SBCs) and Centralized Policy & Routing solutions provide key functionality in the Infosys Managed Services offering.
- The integrated solution provides organizations with the flexibility to configure PSTN breakouts from a centralized software-based Ribbon SBC or from a Ribbon SBC deployed at branch office locations using Microsoft's Local Media Optimization configuration.
- The integrated solution supports both architectures simultaneously. In addition, the solution delivers advanced call routing capabilities.
- The companies added that the integrated solution has already been deployed by one of the world's largest brands as part of their global communications upgrade.
- Ribbon also reported its Q4 results.
