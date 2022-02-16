Nvidia CEO Huang: 'We gave it our best shot' in effort to acquire Arm
Feb. 16, 2022 6:24 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang used the chipmaker's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday to focus on a few select topics, including an assessment of the company's unsuccessful attempt to acquire Arm Holdings.
- "We gave it our best shot," Huang said of the approximately $40 billion proposed deal that Nvidia (NVDA) abandoned last week. "The headwinds were too strong."
- Nvidia (NVDA) pulled the plug on its efforts to acquire Arm last week after spending all of 2021 trying to get the deal done, only to face regulatory roadblocks, and lawsuits, in the United States, and in the United Kingdom, where the SoftBank-owned Arm is based. SoftBank replaced Arm's CEO last week, and said it is planning on taking the chip-technology company public by the end of its fiscal year ending in March 2023.
- Huang said that he believed the bring Arm into the Nvidia (NVDA) fold would have "accelerated Arm's focus" and benefited the entire semiconductor ecosystem. But, Huang said the company just couldn't overcome the level of opposition to the deal.
- "Our proposed acquisition spurred questions," Huang said. "We worked hard [on it] for over a year."
- Still, Huang said Nvidia has fully intends to continue working with Arm and Arm technologies. "We have multiple Arm projects going on in the company," including using Arm for connected devices, and robotics processors used in automobiles."
- Along those lines, Huang also discussed Nvidia's (NVDA) new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, announced Wednesday morning. That deal will have the two companies working on developing and delivering fleets of software-defined cars that are built on Nvidia's (NVDA) Drive chip platform.
- In after-hours trading, Nvidia (NVDA) shares slipped 1.5% in response to the chipmaker's fourth-quarter results that included better-than-expected earnings and sales.