Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -6.4% post-market after narrowly beating estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues while offering tepid guidance for FY 2022, as higher costs from raw material inflation hit the bottom line.

Albemarle swung to a Q4 GAAP net loss of $3.8M, compared with a $84.6M profit in the year-earlier quarter, primarily due to a $132.4M post-measurement period acquisition purchase price adjustment related to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 related issues at the Kemerton construction project.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $228.7M from $221.1M a year earlier, primarily due to lithium results, offset by the loss of revenue from the Fine Chemistry Services business, which was sold on June 1.

Q4 net sales rose 1.7% Y/Y to $894.2M; Lithium net sales increased 13% to $404.7M, as 18% higher pricing was partially offset by 5% lower volumes, Bromine net sales gained 10% to $290.4M, primarily due to 16% higher pricing while volume slipped 6%, and Catalysts net sales improved 2% to $199.1M, due to 3% higher pricing and FX partially offset by a 1% decline in volume.

For FY 2022, Albemarle sees EPS of $5.65-$6.65, compared with $6.20 analyst consensus estimate - a wide range with a midpoint a bit below the average analyst forecast - on revenues of $4.2B-$4.5B vs. $4B consensus.

EPS guidance was "surprisingly low," KeyBanc's Aleksey Yefremov told Bloomberg, as investors "were hoping for a blowout because spot lithium prices are so high."

In the Lithium segment, the company guides for full-year adjusted EBITDA rising 65%-85% Y/Y, up from its previous outlook, with expectations for 20%-30% volume growth with added capacity from La Negra III/IV, Kemerton I and the expected acquisition of the Qinzhou plant in China; average realized pricing is expected to increase 40%-45%, reflecting tight market conditions and the implementation of variable price structures on long-term contracts.

The company also expects full-year adjusted EBITDA in Bromine to increase by 5%-10%, up from its prior outlook due to higher volume and pricing based on strong demand for flame retardants in diverse end markets; in the Catalyst segment, it sees adjusted EBITDA rising 5%-15%, down from its previous outlook due in part to higher input costs, particularly for natural gas.

Albemarle shares have gained 46% during the past year and 3% YTD.