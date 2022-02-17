Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) +6.6% post-market after reporting Q4 earnings and revenues that cruised past expectations, and raising its quarterly dividend by 60% to $2.00/share, as favorable market conditions enabled the company to reach record–high profitability in 2021.

Q4 profit surged more than 10-fold to $300.2M from $27.8M in in the year-ago period, while total revenues jumped to $499.9M from $186M a year earlier; TCE revenues tripled to $428M from $140.4K a year ago, with the daily time charter equiv. rate improving to $37,406/vessel from $13,415 in the prior-year quarter.

Q4 daily TCE rate for Capesize/Newcastlemax vessels was $47,219, Post Panamax/Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels was $31,763, and Ultramax/Supramax vessels was $34,024.

"We remain optimistic about the prospects of the dry bulk markets due to promising supply and demand balance for the coming years," CEO Petros Pappas said.

Star Bulk shares have soared 93% over the past year, including a 20% YTD gain.