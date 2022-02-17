Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) +3.2% post-market after topping Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, raising its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to $0.48/share and approving the purchase of as much as 10% of the public float of common shares over the next year, as the company enjoyed higher demand for potash and other crop fertilizers.

Nutrien says it generated Q4 net earnings of $1.2B, nearly 4x greater than $316M in the pear-earlier quarter, and record adjusted EBITDA of $2.46B, more than triple the $768M posted a year ago.

The company says the strong gains were due to higher net realized selling prices across its nutrient businesses, higher potash sales volumes, and strong organic and proprietary product sales growth in the Retail segment.

Q4 sales in the Retail segment soared 48% Y/Y to $3.88B, including an 84% surge in crop nutrients sales to $2.03B and a 34% rise in crop protection products to $1.11B; crop nutrients sales increased in the quarter and full year due to record sales volumes and higher selling prices.

Nitrogen revenues rose by 2.5x to $1.46B, although sales volumes fell slightly due to more planned plant turnaround activity; Potash segment sales more than tripled to $1.42B, as sales volumes hit a Q4 record as production surged to meet strong global demand and very tight global supply.

For FY 2022, Nutrien issued upside EPS guidance of $10.20-$11.80, well above the $9.53 analyst consensus estimate, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $10B-$11.2B.

Nutrien also said it expects record potash sales volumes in 2022 of 13.7M-14.3M metric tons, assuming sanctions on Belarus have a temporary impact on global supply, while nitrogen sales volumes rise to 10.8M-11.3M tons this year.

Nutrien shares have gained 33% during the past year but are roughly flat YTD.