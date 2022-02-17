Russian State media reporting Ukrainian armed forces fired on Donbas
Feb. 16, 2022 11:21 PM ET By: Nathan Allen
- Russian State media firm, Sputnik International, is reporting that Ukrainian armed forces have fired mortar shells and grenades at four locations in "self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic" (the Donbas region of Ukraine).
- Brent oil price futures (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) bounced 2% from intraday lows, though remain in the red during the overnight session; S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures quickly dropped by ~1.0% on the news.
- The news comes a day after Russian State media reported that a thwarted terrorist attack in the region may have been planned by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
- Whether reports from the Russian State source prove to be accurate remains to be seen, though a "false flag" attack could also be concerning for financial markets; regardless, tensions in the region continue to rise, and markets are taking notice.