Russian State media reporting Ukrainian armed forces fired on Donbas

Tomas Ragina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Russian State media firm, Sputnik International, is reporting that Ukrainian armed forces have fired mortar shells and grenades at four locations in "self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic" (the Donbas region of Ukraine).
  • Brent oil price futures (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) bounced 2% from intraday lows, though remain in the red during the overnight session; S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures quickly dropped by ~1.0% on the news.
  • The news comes a day after Russian State media reported that a thwarted terrorist attack in the region may have been planned by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
  • Whether reports from the Russian State source prove to be accurate remains to be seen, though a "false flag" attack could also be concerning for financial markets; regardless, tensions in the region continue to rise, and markets are taking notice.
