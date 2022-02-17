Fiverr International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.11, revenue of $79.8M beats by $2.98M; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance

  • Fiverr International press release (NYSE:FVRR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $79.8M (+42.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.98M.
  • Active buyers as of December 31, 2021 grew to 4.2M, compared to 3.4M as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 23% year over year.
  • Spend per buyer as of December 31, 2021 reached $242, compared to $205 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 18% year over year.
  • Take rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 29.2%, up from 27.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 210 basis points year over year.
  • Adj. gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 83.4%, a decrease of 50 basis points from 83.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved to $8.9 million, compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Q1 Guidance: Revenue of $85.0M-$87.0M vs. $85.51M consensus; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5M - $3.5M.
  • FY22 Guidance: Revenue of $373.0M - $379.0Mvs. $371.02M consensus; Adjusted EBITDA of $27.0M - $33.0M.
