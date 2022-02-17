Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor Ukraine situation

Feb. 17, 2022 1:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.83%. Japan December core machinery orders +5.1% y/y and +3.6% m/m.

Japan January exports +9.6% y/y

China +0.12%.

Hong Kong -0.33%.

Australia +0.16%. Australia - ANZ expect the unemployment rate to fall into the low 3% range.

Australia Jan. Employment Change: +12.9K (expected 0K) & Jobless rate 4.2% (expected 4.2%).

Singapore data - GDP for Q4 2021 and the whole of 2021 came in better than flash estimates; GDP +6.1% y/y in Q4 2021 (vs. 5.9% in the advance data).

Oil recovered some of its more than 2% fall in Asian trade on Thursday after Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude was trading down 0.7% at $92.98 a barrel at 0422 GMT.

Brent crude was trading down 0.6% at $94.2 at 0420 GMT, after also dropping earlier by over 2%.

Gold prices held ground on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped after Federal Reserve minutes showed a less hawkish-than-feared stance.

Spot gold was flat at $1,868.09 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,870.30.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $23.42 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.3% to $1,058.84, while palladium rose 0.2% to $2,284.22.

U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.37%; S&P 500 -0.47%; Nasdaq -0.62%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.