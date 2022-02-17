Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor Ukraine situation

Japan -0.83%. Japan December core machinery orders +5.1% y/y and +3.6% m/m.

Japan January exports +9.6% y/y

China +0.12%.

Hong Kong -0.33%.

Australia +0.16%. Australia - ANZ expect the unemployment rate to fall into the low 3% range.

Australia Jan. Employment Change: +12.9K (expected 0K) & Jobless rate 4.2% (expected 4.2%).

Singapore data - GDP for Q4 2021 and the whole of 2021 came in better than flash estimates; GDP +6.1% y/y in Q4 2021 (vs. 5.9% in the advance data).

Oil recovered some of its more than 2% fall in Asian trade on Thursday after Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude was trading down 0.7% at $92.98 a barrel at 0422 GMT.

Brent crude was trading down 0.6% at $94.2 at 0420 GMT, after also dropping earlier by over 2%.

Gold prices held ground on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped after Federal Reserve minutes showed a less hawkish-than-feared stance. Spot gold was flat at $1,868.09 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,870.30.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $23.42 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.3% to $1,058.84, while palladium rose 0.2% to $2,284.22.

U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.37%; S&P 500 -0.47%; Nasdaq -0.62%.