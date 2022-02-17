Frontline Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $213.5M
Feb. 17, 2022 1:32 AM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontline press release (NYSE:FRO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $213.5M (+22.1% Y/Y).
- Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $16,500, $14,200 and $13,900 per day, respectively.
- For the first quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $21,300 contracted for 58% of vessel days for VLCCs, $19,600 contracted for 65% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $18,800 contracted for 56% of vessel days for LR2 tankers.