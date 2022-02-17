Gold Fields reports FY results
Feb. 17, 2022 1:41 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gold Fields press release (NYSE:GFI): FY Headline earnings EPS of $1.00; Normalised earnings of $1.05/share.
- Revenue of $4.2B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Attributable gold equivalent production for 2021 was 2,340koz, a 5% increase YoY (FY2020: 2,236koz), at the upper end of the guidance range of 2,300koz - 2,350koz.
- All-in cost for 2021 was $1,297/oz, higher than 2020 as a result of the increased project capex at Salares Norte (FY2020: $1,079/oz) and below the lower end of the guidance range of $1,310/oz – $1,350/oz.
- All-in sustaining costs for the year was $1,063/oz (FY2020: $977/oz), slightly higher than the guidance range of between $1,020/oz and $1,060/oz.
- During 2021, there was a US$100m decrease in the net debt, ending the year at $969M, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.40x.
- "For 2022, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be between 2.25Moz and 2.29Moz (2021 comparable 2.25Moz). AISC is expected to be between US$1,140/oz and US$1,180/oz, with AIC expected to be US$1,370/oz to US$1,410/oz. If we exclude the very significant project capex at Salares Norte, AIC is expected to be US$1,230/oz to US$1,270/oz.
- Total capex for the Group for the year is expected to be between US$1.050bn and US$1.150bn. Sustaining capital is expected to be between US$625m and US$675, with non-sustaining capex expected to be between US$425m and US$475m."
- Longer term guidance: "We expect production to grow by a further 20-30% to 345koz – 375koz over the next 3-4 years. We expect the growth to be more or less linear over the coming years and forecast production for 2022 of 312koz (c.7% increase from 2021)."