Century Aluminum announces cybersecurity incursion
Feb. 17, 2022 2:05 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On February 16, 2022, Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) detected a cyber incursion affecting some of the servers supporting its global operations.
- The Company took immediate action by shutting down all impacted information systems and activating the Company's internal response procedures and mobilizing both internal resources and third-party experts to address the situation as quickly as possible.
- Currently, there has been no material impact to our production globally.
- "We have switched to manual operations and procedures where necessary and we continue to operate safely."