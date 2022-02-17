Century Aluminum announces cybersecurity incursion

Feb. 17, 2022 2:05 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • On February 16, 2022, Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) detected a cyber incursion affecting some of the servers supporting its global operations.
  • The Company took immediate action by shutting down all impacted information systems and activating the Company's internal response procedures and mobilizing both internal resources and third-party experts to address the situation as quickly as possible.
  • Currently, there has been no material impact to our production globally.
  • "We have switched to manual operations and procedures where necessary and we continue to operate safely."
