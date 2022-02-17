Group 1 Automotive increases buyback authorization by $144.2M to $200M

Feb. 17, 2022 2:23 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Group 1 Automotive's (NYSE:GPI) board has increased the company's common stock share repurchase authorization by $144.2M to $200.0M.
  • During February 2022, subsequent to the fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, the company executed trades to repurchase 107,320 shares at an average price per common share of $172.00, for a total of $18.5 million.
  • The repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations.
  • The company also announced the disposition of one Honda and one Toyota dealership in the New England area. These stores generated ~$125M in trailing-twelve-month revenues.
