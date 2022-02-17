ThreeD Capital acquires securities of Carl Data Solutions

Feb. 17, 2022 2:54 AM ETThreeD Capital Inc. (IDKFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ThreeD Capital (OTCQX:IDKFF) through a series of transactions on February 11, 2022, it acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 266,500 common shares of Carl Data Solutions.
  • The shares represented ~0.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the company.
  • The addition has increased ownership held by ThreeD above 10.0% on a partially diluted basis.
  • Following the acquisitions, ThreeD owned and controlled an aggregate of 10,910,000 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of Carl, representing approximately 8.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the company.
  • The shares were acquired for proceeds of an average price of approximately $0.106/subject share, or aggregate proceeds of $28,120.
