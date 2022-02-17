TotalEnergies, Honeywell enters strategic partnership to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling
Feb. 17, 2022 3:16 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Honeywell announced a strategic collaboration to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling.
- Under the pact, Honeywell will supply TotalEnergies with Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF) using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology at the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant, intended to be built in Andalucía, Spain.
- TTE will purchase and convert raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which could be used for food-grade packaging and other high demanding applications.
- The projected startup of the UpCycle plant is expected in 2023, with RPF to be used for the manufacturing of high-quality polymers in TotalEnergies’ European-based production units.