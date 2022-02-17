Moderna plans Omicron-specific booster shot by August - Reuters
Feb. 17, 2022 5:00 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Omicron-specific booster shot could be ready by August, Reuters reported citing company CEO Stéphane Bancel.
- However, the company is still collecting data to know if the vaccine will offer better protection than a new dose of the existing shot.
- In January, Moderna (MRNA) began dosing in a phase 2 trial evaluating an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine. The company also reported pre-clinal data that suggested that the Omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the current shot.
- Bancel told Reuters that the company believes a booster would be needed but as of now does not know if it would be the existing vaccine, Omicron-only, or bivalent: Omicron and existing vaccine, two mRNA in one dose.
- The company also expects to have a pan-vaccine —offering protection against COVID-19, flu and other respiratory diseases — ready by by August 2023, in a best case scenario, the report added citing Bancel.
- MRNA -0.99% pre-market to $150.30