Feb. 17, 2022

Broward Health Hospital Administers First Of Its Moderna Vaccine

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) plans to expand its commercial network in six additional countries in Europe.
  • Moderna (MRNA) aims to set up a commercial presence in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden to support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics locally.
  • The company already has subsidiaries in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. Moderna Poland, which hosts the Moderna International Business Services Center, will also expand to provide commercial capabilities.
  • Earlier in the week, the company announced plans to set up new subsidiaries in Asia and also expanded a partnership with Spain's Rovi to manufacture MRNA medicines.
  • MRNA -0.99% premarket to $150.30
