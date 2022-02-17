Nestlé S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of CHF4.42, revenue of CHF87.1B
- Nestlé S.A. press release (OTCPK:NSRGY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of CHF4.42.
- Revenue of CHF87.1B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Board proposes a dividend of CHF2.80 per share, an increase of 5 centimes, marking 27 consecutive years of dividend growth.
- 2022 outlook: we expect organic sales growth around 5% and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.
- Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvements.